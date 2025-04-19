Most Valuable Promotions announced today that social media star turned boxing contender Jake “El Gallo” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) will step back into the ring against former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The 10-round professional cruiserweight bout, set at 200 pounds with 10oz gloves, will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view and is presented by CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy. Golden Boy Promotions will serve as the licensed promoter.

Paul continues his push toward a world title with his toughest test yet in Chávez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champion. The 27-year-old American has gained attention with wins over former MMA stars and his blockbuster November 2024 victory over Mike Tyson, a bout that became the most-streamed sporting event in history with 108 million live viewers on Netflix.

The co-main event features a high-stakes title bout as WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his belts against Cuban knockout artist and WBA mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticós (27-2, 25 KOs).

“Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion. I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I’m going against a former champion who conman Canelo couldn’t finish,” said Jake Paul. “Chávez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters. On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will knock out Julio and make Chávez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Another massive event from Most Valuable Promotions, with some Oscar De La Hoya seasoning added to the show. Viva La Puerto Rico.”

The card also offers premium experiences including the MVP Owner’s Experience, while Paul and MVP continue to reshape boxing with groundbreaking events like the upcoming Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3, the biggest all-women’s card in history, set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix.