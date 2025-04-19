On a lively Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, the New York Mets blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0, fueled by a stellar debut from Kodai Senga and capped off by Pete Alonso’s late insurance homer. With the win, the Mets notched their third straight victory and have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday.

Pregame festivities included a New York-themed celebration featuring Mr. Met’s ceremonial first pitch, the 5 Borough Mascot Race with mascots from all NYC teams, and a high-energy set from guest DJ Suaso. The Mets took the field in their black City Connect uniforms, fitting the electric atmosphere.

Kodai Senga took the mound for the first time this season and looked sharp, retiring the first three Cardinals batters with help from the infield trio of Soto, Lindor, and Acuña Jr. The right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, two walks, and collecting four strikeouts in an efficient outing.

Francisco Lindor, still riding the momentum from last night’s walk-off homer, the 250th of his career, kept the energy high with his signature walk-up song, “My Girl,” energizing the Citi Field crowd.

The Mets struck first in the bottom of the third. Juan Soto singled up the middle and stole two bases off Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. Pete Alonso cashed in the opportunity with a sharp double to left-center, scoring Soto for a 1-0 lead. Liberatore held his own for St. Louis, going 6 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, one walk, and striking out six.

In the field, Mark Vientos made a standout defensive play at third in the top of the fourth, snatching a hard line drive off Brendan Donovan. Unfortunately, Vientos exited later due to groin discomfort, with Brett Baty taking over.

St. Louis threatened in the fifth when Thomas Saggese doubled to right, but he was thrown out at home trying to score on a fielder’s choice—another momentum shift in the Mets’ favor.

Alonso, already with an RBI double, delivered the knockout blow in the bottom of the eighth, crushing a solo home run deep to left—his sixth of the year—to stretch the Mets’ lead to 3-0 and further ignite the Citi Field crowd.

The Mets bullpen closed the door, and Edwin Díaz came in for the ninth, earning his fourth save of the season with a clean frame.

Now 13-7 on the season, the Mets are rolling and will look to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon.