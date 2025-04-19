The Weeknd Unveils “Drive” Video Ahead of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Album and Film Release

The Weeknd has released the official video for “Drive,” the latest single from his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, the cinematic visual arrives just weeks before the highly anticipated film of the same name, set to premiere on May 16.

Hurry Up Tomorrow marks the final chapter in The Weeknd’s conceptual trilogy, following 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM. This album is positioned as the artistic peak of the saga, delving deep into themes of identity, mortality, and transformation. Recent teasers have only amplified excitement, with fans eager to see how the story concludes.

The Lionsgate film Hurry Up Tomorrow, also directed by Shults, stars Abel Tesfaye alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The film features an original score by The Weeknd and longtime collaborator Daniel Lopatin. Produced by Tesfaye’s Manic Phase alongside Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, the movie further blurs the lines between music and film.

With “Drive” setting the tone, The Weeknd is ushering in the final act of a years-long narrative journey—one that spans records, visuals, and now the silver screen.