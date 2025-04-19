Thirty-one years ago today, Nasir Jones—better known as Nas—dropped his groundbreaking debut album Illmatic, forever changing the landscape of Hip Hop. Released on April 19, 1994, via Columbia Records, the LP was recorded across several iconic New York City studios including Chung King, D&D Recording, Battery Studios, and Unique Recording Studios.

Backed by an elite lineup of producers—DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, Q-Tip, L.E.S., and Nas himself—Illmatic delivered a sonic blueprint that still resonates today. From the raw grit of “N.Y. State of Mind” to the soul-infused “The World Is Yours,” the album’s production was ahead of its time and is now considered legendary.

Upon release, Illmatic debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200, selling 60,000 copies in its first week. By January 1996, it was certified gold, and in 2001 it went platinum, solidifying its commercial success with over a million units sold in the U.S.

But more than just numbers, it was Nas’ poetic and street-hardened lyricism that cemented Illmatic as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. The album not only defined an era but influenced a generation of MCs with its vivid storytelling, lyrical precision, and unapologetic authenticity.

Salute to Nas and the timeless brilliance of Illmatic—an album that continues to inspire and educate, 31 years strong.