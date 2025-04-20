Adidas Originals has teamed up with iconic Chicago-based retailer DTLR to release a limited-edition sneaker that celebrates the spirit, history, and unity of the Windy City. The new adidas x DTLR Chicago Superstar is more than just a shoe—it’s a tribute to the city’s sports pride, creative legacy, and deep sense of community.
The Chicago Superstar draws design inspiration from the city’s legendary teams, with bold, carefully selected colors representing each franchise. From Bulls red and Cubs royal blue to White Sox black and white, Bears orange, and even the yellow-green tones tied to the Blackhawks, every element of the sneaker is rooted in local pride. A custom Windy City logo stamped on the heel serves as a subtle but powerful nod to home, while sky blue and red accents throughout the outsole, tongue, sockliner, and pull tab pay homage to the city’s beloved flag.
This collaboration merges heritage with modern design, celebrating Chicago’s toughness, culture, and championship DNA through premium materials and an instantly recognizable silhouette. The Chicago Superstar is built for both sneakerheads and anyone who carries the city in their heart.
To celebrate the release, adidas and DTLR will host SUPERSTAR DAY—a community initiative focused on uplifting local spaces. As part of the celebration, DTLR will repaint the gym walls of A. Philip Randolph Elementary School, drawing directly from the same themes and color story featured in the shoe.
Bringing the campaign full circle is viral Chicago historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, who narrates the story behind the sneaker in exclusive video content. Through his voice, the campaign highlights the city’s rich cultural legacy, connecting past and present in a meaningful and authentic way.
The adidas x DTLR Chicago Superstar will be released in limited quantities and available at select DTLR stores and online at DTLR.com. With its striking design and deep symbolism, the Chicago Superstar is set to become a standout tribute to one of America’s greatest cities.