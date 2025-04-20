Bobby Brown recently revealed that he was paid $1 million by Irv Gotti to appear in the music video for “Thug Lovin,” his early 2000s collaboration with Ja Rule.

During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the R&B legend praised the Murder Inc. co-founder for always making sure artists were taken care of.

“Irv was a special cat,” Brown said. “He loved seeing people successful. He loved that. He loved making sure that you got your just due, you got paid. I think for the video ‘Thug Lovin,’ I got paid like $1 million to shoot it.”

Brown also shared a behind-the-scenes story about filming the video, which famously opens with a dramatic helicopter landing. “The top of that building—coming off that helicopter—was the scariest shit ever in my life because I’m so afraid of heights,” he admitted. “The wind was blowing and there were all kinds of things going on, and I was just like, I have to nail this first take because I don’t wanna do it again. So I nailed the first take—and I was out.”

The track, which was released in 2002, marked a surprising yet memorable pairing between Ja Rule and the New Edition frontman, becoming a staple of early-2000s hip hop and R&B crossovers.