As 4/20—the unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis culture—rolls out this year, it’s impossible to ignore the deep-rooted connection between hip-hop and the expanding green rush. For decades, rap artists have lead the way with making weed cool. Rappers not only laced their lyrics with weed references, but their stylized approach to normalizing its use, shaped the entire cannabis’ industry’s cultural identity.

Trailblazers like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Xzibit have been huge proponents leading the way by translating that influence into lucrative business ventures. These influential entrepreneurs are carving out space in an industry that has often profited from hip-hop culture while excluding its pioneers, and those who look like them from ownership.

Wiz Khalifa: Elevating the Vegas Cannabis Experience

Wiz Khalifa, whose anthems like “Young, Wild & Free” and “Black and Yellow” made him a certified hitmaker, he has been taking his cannabis brand Khalifa Kush to new heights. He partnered with Planet 13, the world’s largest dispensary in Las Vegas, Khalifa to launch an exclusive “Store in Store” concept featuring premium strains like KK, Violet Sky, and Khalifa Mints.

“Khalifa Kush is known for its world-class quality and highly sought-after products, powered by proprietary genetics,” said Planet 13 Co-CEO Larry Scheffler. “With the renowned genetics from the KK team, it’s a match made in cannabis heaven.”

Wiz, who famously raps about his love for the plant, emphasized the importance of quality: “The grow team has worked hard to dial in our genetics, and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy our newest products.”

Let’s be real, Wiz has been probably the most influential artist for cannabis culture save for one Long Beach icon (see below) and his strides to grow his business within the industry show no signs of slowing down.

Snoop Dogg: The GOAT Still Building a Global Cannabis Empire

As we can all agree, no artist embodies cannabis culture more than Snoop Dogg, whose Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) brand expanded into a full-fledged lifestyle empire. Following the success of his Los Angeles dispensary and Amsterdam coffee shop–that part, Snoop launched SWED.com, a direct-to-consumer marketplace offering hemp-derived products, smoking accessories, and exclusive merch.

SWED. Dope brand name.

“The holidays are all about sharing, and this year, I’m sharing access to S.W.E.D. with the world,” Snoop said. “Whether you’re shopping in person or online, you’ll find the same high-quality products I enjoy every day.”

It’s clear Snoop has been impacting cannabis from his Death Row Records-branded rolling trays to Dogg Leaf wraps, Snoop’s venture ensures that his influence extends beyond music into a curated cannabis lifestyle.

If we had to list all of Snoop’s weed songs, we probably wouldn’t have enough space on the screen but look out for that list–it’s coming.

Xzibit: Breaking Barriers for Black Entrepreneurs in Cannabis

Outside of the glamor often associated with rappers and cannabis brands, few have been as vocal about the systemic barriers facing Black entrepreneurs as Xzibit.

The bonafide West Coast legend, known for classics like “X” and “Paparazzi,” has been involved in trailblazing endeavors from having one the first big reality shows for any celebrity in Pimp My Ride has actually spent over a decade in the cannabis business.

His latest venture, Xzibit West Coast Cannabis, is set to make history as Bel-Air’s first cannabis delivery service.

“I’ve been in cannabis for over a decade, and retail was always part of the plan,” Xzibit told BET.com. “Being a person who has seen the majority of people that look like us be hit the hardest with penalties and incarceration over this plant… if we don’t participate in the business, we do a disservice to everyone involved.”

Get this, he highlighted the challenges of entering California’s market, calling it the “hardest state for cannabis business” due to excessive regulations. Still, he remains committed to long-term success, stating, “I plan on playing the long game.”

Gotta have respect for Xzibit as he understands that his success is not just the most important part of the game but opening the doors to people who look like him from his walk of life is just as vital to it’s sustainability.

Bigger Picture: Hip-Hop’s Fight for Ownership

Here’s what’s real. While corporate cannabis often capitalizes or exploits on hip-hop’s aesthetic, true equity remains elusive. Artists like Wiz, Snoop, and Xzibit have been changing that narrative, using their platforms to create generational wealth while advocating for broader access.

As Xzibit put it: “We are the culture, and cannabis is the cultural thing. Nobody can own or trademark the plant. It’s all about how you represent the culture.”

This 4/20, as millions celebrate around the world, it’s worth recognizing the hip-hop pioneers who turned their love for the plant into legitimate empires—proving that cannabis isn’t just about consumption, but ownership, opportunity, and legacy. That part!

Happy 4/20 Ya’ll … If you partake, do so responsibly!