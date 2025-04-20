Lil Durk is pushing back against a superseding indictment that ties him to the murder of Saviay’a Robinson, cousin of rapper Quando Rondo. The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, filed a motion through his attorney Drew Findling on Friday, asking a judge to dismiss the federal conspiracy charge against him. He is also accused of using interstate facilities to assist in the alleged murder plot.

Prosecutors pointed to lyrics from the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” — on which Durk is featured — as evidence of his involvement. In the track, Durk raps: “Told me they got an addy (gooo) / Got location (gooo) Green light (go, go, go, go, go) / Look on the news and see your son, You screamin’, ‘No, no’ (p**y!!!).”*

According to prosecutors, the song was released in December 2022 and appears to reference Robinson’s killing, which occurred earlier that year. However, Durk’s legal team argues the track was recorded in January 2022, several months before the murder, and any alterations to the song after that date were made without Durk’s involvement or consent.

In the motion, Durk’s attorneys criticized the prosecution’s use of the lyrics, stating that unless they are “prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience,” there is no factual basis to connect him to the crime based on that evidence alone.

Durk is also seeking dismissal of the superseding indictment on the grounds that he was not named in the original set of charges. The government alleges Robinson’s killing was a retaliatory act tied to the 2020 murder of rapper King Von, and claim that Durk financed a failed hit on Quando Rondo, who survived the attack.