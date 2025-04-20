Another 4/20 is upon us. Hip-hop culture and cannabis go hand in hand like rolling papers and sticky green.

We have your kick covered from laid-back vibes to smoke session anthems. We get it. Listen rappers have sounded off on the highs (and higher highs) of weed culture for decades.

Now to help you celebrate the 4/20 holiday, we’re listing notable weed songs from across hip-hop history—the tracks that turn every smoke sesh, function or otherwise into a ritual.

The Essential 4/20 Hip-Hop Playlist

Kid Cudi – “Marijuana”

Young Thug – “Stoner”

Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg – “Young, Wild and Free” (ft. Bruno Mars)

Cypress Hill – “I Wanna Get High”

Styles P – “Good Times (I Get High)

Redman – “How To Roll a Blunt”

Dr. Dre – “The Next Episode” (ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg)

The Luniz – “I Got 5 On It”

A$AP Rocky – “Purple Swag”

50 Cent – “High All The Time”

Afroman – “Because I Got High”

Method Man & Redman – “How High”

D.R.A.M. & Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Whether you’re sparking up solo or passing that in rotation, these tracks are must-haves for your 4/20 soundtrack. Keep the vibes responsible and have a good Sunday. Oh and happy Easter too.