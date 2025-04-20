While Snoop Dogg is widely known as one of Hip Hop’s most iconic cannabis enthusiasts, fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa recently revealed he may have been the one to introduce Snoop’s children to marijuana.

In a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wiz recalled an incident during the filming of their 2012 stoner comedy Mac & Devin Go to High School, where he unknowingly shared weed with Snoop’s sons.

“I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids,” Wiz admitted. “We were shooting High School, the movie, and [Snoop] was out of the trailer doing his part. He came back in the trailer and was like, ‘Y’all little motherfuckers is high!’”

Wiz said he assumed Snoop’s sons had already smoked before. “I’m like, ‘These are Snoop’s kids, of course they smoke!’ They got high with me first. Crazy.”

At the time of the film’s release, Snoop’s sons Cordell and Corde Broadus were around 15 and 18 years old, respectively. While neither Snoop nor his children have publicly responded to Wiz’s story, the moment adds another chapter to the duo’s long-standing friendship and shared weed-centric brand.