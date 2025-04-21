50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Plug On ‘Skillhouse’ Film Following Dispute With Movie Executive

50 Cent is once again in the headlines, this time not for music or television, but for a behind-the-scenes clash over his upcoming horror film, Skillhouse. The rapper-turned-entertainment mogul is at odds with film financier Ryan Kavanaugh, publicly threatening to block the film’s release due to unresolved business issues.

Originally slated for a July 11 release, Skillhouse has already built buzz for its extreme gore and influencer-studded cast. But in recent days, 50 has taken to social media to make it clear that the film won’t see the light of day without his explicit approval.

“They can’t release this movie Skillhouse without my signature, which they do not have,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

In a follow-up post, he doubled down: “This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie. This one is going in the trash can.”

Taking his criticism further, 50 Cent posted screenshots of past articles referencing Kavanaugh’s legal issues, including a DUI arrest, adding, “Here he is guys, he must be drunk right now fucking wit me. Top Financier? Get the fuck outta here.”

While Kavanaugh has yet to respond publicly, the mounting tension threatens to overshadow Skillhouse entirely—a film that was already infamous for pushing boundaries. Shot in 2022, the movie stars 50 Cent alongside social media personalities like Bryce Hall and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. According to director Josh Stolberg, the project’s intensity was so extreme that one camera operator fainted while filming a particularly gruesome kill scene.

“We’re elevating horror to the next level,” 50 said after the incident. “This is gonna change the rules of the game.”

Kavanaugh had previously praised the project, calling it “revolutionary” and tailored for a new generation of horror fans. “Skillhouse is more than just a horror film—it breaks barriers by leveraging the power of influencers and immersing them into the story,” he said in a statement.

But with the business battle heating up and 50 threatening to pull the plug, the future of Skillhouse remains uncertain. Whether it makes it to theaters or winds up on the cutting room floor may now depend more on contracts than creativity.