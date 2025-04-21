6ix9ine believes someone is intentionally trying to send him back to prison. The controversial rapper, hailing from Bushwick, Brooklyn, made an appearance in court on April 21 to further address the details surrounding the raid on his Florida mansion in March. During the raid, federal authorities discovered drugs and a firearm while checking if the rapper had been adhering to the terms of his probation.

Though 6ix9ine was handcuffed during the routine search, as is standard procedure, he was not arrested. Authorities did collect DNA samples, but ultimately, there was insufficient evidence to charge him. 6ix9ine is adamant that the drugs and weapon found during the raid were not his belongings.

In a statement, the rapper claims that a “former friend”, whom he describes as a snitch, planted the Glock pistol, MDMA, and cocaine throughout his home. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, remains confident that his client won’t face any further jail time as a result of the incident.

While no immediate action was taken to detain 6ix9ine, the court did issue a ban on guns and drugs being present at his residence. The rapper also issued an apology for the disruption caused by the raid. A court date of May 22 has been set, when he will find out whether he faces additional consequences.

If he’s not found guilty of violating his parole, the “KEKE” artist will remain under federal supervision until November. Along with the gun and drug ban, 6ix9ine has strict travel restrictions in place. It will be interesting to see what factors the court weighs in making its decision moving forward.