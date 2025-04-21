Cardi B is living a dream come true as she steps into a role that blends her larger-than-life personality with the world of sports entertainment. The Grammy-winning artist has just been announced as the host for WWE’s iconic SummerSlam event.

Taking place this year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event is already generating excitement, and for good reason—this year’s SummerSlam will be the first-ever two-night edition in WWE history. Cardi’s involvement adds an extra layer of excitement for fans, marking a significant milestone in her collaboration with the wrestling giant.

Fans may recall that Cardi played a key role in revealing this exciting news back in September 2024, when she joined WWE Superstar Bianca Belair in a promotional video. With her signature charisma, Cardi exclaimed, “I got two words for you: SummerSlam. MetLife.” Belair humorously corrected her, saying, “I’m pretty sure that’s one word.”

Now, as the event approaches, Cardi B is back to hype up the spectacle, showing her enthusiasm for what’s to come. “What’s up, WWE universe? Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting!” Cardi shared with her followers. “And nobody better try me. We gonna turn up!” she added, amplifying the energy around this landmark occasion.

With her bold and electrifying presence, Cardi B is set to make her hosting debut an unforgettable one, leaving fans eager to see how she’ll bring her unique flair to the WWE SummerSlam stage.