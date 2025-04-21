Cincinnati Honors Katt Williams with ‘Katt Williams Way’ in Avondale

Comedian and actor Katt Williams was honored in his hometown of Cincinnati on Saturday with the unveiling of “Katt Williams Way,” a ceremonial street name now adorning the intersection of Reading Road and Maple Avenue in Avondale.

Williams, who spent part of his childhood on Maple Avenue, returned to the neighborhood to attend the special ceremony. According to WLWT, Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney represented the city at the unveiling, recognizing Williams’ success and connection to the community.

While Reading Road will retain its official name, the honorary designation celebrates Williams’ contributions to comedy and entertainment, as well as his roots in Cincinnati.

The event concluded with Williams taking the stage as the final speaker before the street sign bearing his name was revealed to a cheering crowd.