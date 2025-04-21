Dynasty Commodities Dispensary Launches in Harlem with Star-Studded 4/20 Celebration

Harlem was the place to be Friday afternoon as NFL All-Pro Jon Beason and music executive Rich Jospitre celebrated the grand opening of their new cannabis dispensary, Dynasty Commodities, just in time for the 4/20 holiday. The launch brought out a host of NYC stars, including Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Dave East, Maino, DJ Clue, Mysonne, and Tony Sunshine, for a high-energy block party in the heart of the neighborhood.

Co-founded by Beason, Jospitre, entrepreneur Anthony Gonzalez, and community advocate Jahkaya Pugh, Dynasty Commodities aims to be a cornerstone of Black and Brown entrepreneurship in the legal cannabis space. Remy Ma hosted the family-friendly affair, energizing a packed crowd that enjoyed food, games, and DJ sets from Ted Smooth.

Earlier in the week, NBA Hall of Famer and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony appeared to debut his cannabis brand, StayMelo, which will be sold exclusively at Dynasty Commodities. Fat Joe and Jospitre joined him for the announcement.

“It’s so important to support our Black and Brown community in the cannabis industry, but it’s more important to support our friends and family starting businesses and ventures,” Remy Ma shared at the event, underscoring the mission behind the new venture.

Dynasty Commodities is now open in Harlem.