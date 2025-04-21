Kendrick Lamar and SZA Launch ‘Grand National Tour’ with Epic Minneapolis Show

Photo credit – Cassidy Meyers

Kendrick Lamar and SZA set the tone for an unforgettable run, launching their Grand National Tour with a sold-out performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The global icons reunited for a nearly 3-hour spectacle, seamlessly blending their distinct styles into a genre-defying set that spanned multiple eras of their celebrated careers.

Kicking things off was DJ Mustard, who energized the crowd with a hits-packed set before Kendrick and SZA took the stage together. The duo delivered fan-favorite tracks from albums including GNX, SOS Deluxe: LANA, DAMN., Ctrl, and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Highlights included show-stoppers like “Kill Bill,” “tv off,” “All the Stars,” “Snooze,” and their chart-topping collaboration “luther.”

Presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment, the 39-date stadium tour continues April 23 in Houston before heading across North America and then overseas to Europe and the UK this summer.

From start to finish, the opening night proved why Kendrick and SZA are among the most influential artists of their generation—delivering a performance that was both cinematic and deeply personal, setting the stage for a landmark global tour.