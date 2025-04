Kendrick Lamar has been revealed as Chanel’s new brand ambassador and face of eyewear. The first look at their partnership will begin this week.

According to Hypebeast, Lamar and Chanel’s fashion house aligned in 2023, specifically around the Met Gala, where he wore a custom quilted leather bomber jacket created by Virginie Viard. The eyewear collection will be highlighted in a campaign shot by Karim Sadli.