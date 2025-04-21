LeBron James Responds After Kevin Gates’ Viral Comments About Savannah James

LeBron James might dominate headlines for his legendary basketball career, but when it comes to his wife, Savannah James, he shows just as much passion and loyalty off the court.

After a recent video of rapper Kevin Gates gained traction online, in which he criticized the dynamic between LeBron and Savannah, the NBA superstar shared a photo of himself with Savannah, looking affectionate and united, offering what many perceived as a pointed response to the viral remarks.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” LeBron wrote in the caption, accompanying the image of the couple enjoying a tender moment.

The video in question features Gates on a phone call, voicing his opinions about celebrity relationships, particularly in the sports world. In the clip, he explains why he wouldn’t want to be in LeBron’s shoes—not because of the pressures of fame or professional basketball—but because of how Savannah interacts with him.

"I like the way white women look at LeBron James."



Kevin Gates says he wouldn’t trade places with LeBron James because he doesn’t like the way Savannah James looks at her husband, LeBron James.



(🎥 iamkevingates/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MZDjUByOHX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 19, 2025

“You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d–d out like these white women,” Gates remarked. “I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that. Man, you dive on the floor behind that n—a man.”

Gates continued by analyzing Savannah’s demeanor, suggesting that her expressions seem overly critical or unsatisfied, and implying she sees LeBron as someone who should be doing more.

The comments quickly sparked widespread criticism online. Many social media users voiced their support for Savannah, celebrating her reputation as a devoted partner and mother, and condemned Gates’ remarks as inappropriate and disrespectful.

“Imagine disrespecting a Black woman for not performing like some fantasy character for your entertainment,” one user tweeted. “Savannah minds her business, raises her children, and supports her husband. Meanwhile, Kevin Gates is on IG ranting about her like she owes him something. Be serious.”

Despite the wave of controversy, LeBron’s response came not through confrontation, but through a powerful image of unity and admiration, making it clear where he stands when it comes to defending his family.