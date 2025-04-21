Lil Durk’s attorneys are seeking to have his federal murder-for-hire case dismissed, claiming prosecutors misled the grand jury with faulty interpretations of lyrics, manipulated media, and unreliable digital content.

The Chicago rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, stands accused of orchestrating a hit on fellow artist Quando Rondo in 2022, allegedly as retaliation for the death of close friend and frequent collaborator, King Von. However, Durk’s legal team argues the foundation of the government’s case is both flawed and speculative.

Central to the dispute is the prosecution’s assertion that Durk implicitly admitted to the crime through his verse on Babyface Ray’s track “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy.” Prosecutors claim the lyrics align with the timing of the alleged attempted murder. Durk’s attorneys refute this, stating the song was recorded months prior to the incident and argue the timeline proves that interpretation false.

In their filing, the defense states: “The government’s misrepresentation—whether deliberate or careless—compromised the legitimacy of the grand jury’s decision. As such, the indictment should be dismissed.”

Further complicating matters is the government’s use of fan-generated content to reinforce its narrative. One such example is a viral video that overlays Durk’s lyrics with dramatic footage of Quando Rondo, which prosecutors allegedly presented as evidence of Durk glorifying the crime. The defense insists the rapper had no involvement with the creation or dissemination of the content.

“It is irresponsible and unjust to hold Mr. Banks accountable for internet mashups or interpretations created by individuals with no affiliation to him,” the motion reads. “To imply that such videos demonstrate guilt is both misleading and dangerous.”

Durk has remained in custody since his October 2024 arrest, after being denied bond despite offering a $3 million bail package backed by both liquid assets and property. Prosecutors opposed his release, citing concerns about flight risk and alleged misconduct at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Among the accusations were repeated violations of phone protocols, including the use of unauthorized three-way calls.

In addition to the dismissal request, Durk’s lawyers have also submitted a renewed motion for pretrial release, pointing to the fragility of the prosecution’s case and what they describe as a deliberate attempt to frame him using out-of-context art and speculative digital evidence.

The trial, originally scheduled for 2024, has been pushed back to October 14, 2025, largely due to the scope and complexity of the investigation. Federal prosecutors have reportedly amassed more than 230GB of digital files, including surveillance footage, recordings, and over 20,000 pages of documents ranging from forensic reports to witness statements.

As the case continues to unfold, the spotlight remains fixed on both the integrity of the charges and the broader implications of using creative expression as courtroom evidence.