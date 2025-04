Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, passing away on Easter Monday.

On Easter Sunday, the Pope greeted crowds at the Vatican. The announcement came at 7:35 a.m. CET by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.Wiith immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.”

Earlier this year, the Pope battled illnesses and was hospitalized with double pneumonia, being released from the hospital last month.

On his last day alive, Pope Francis met with Vice President JD Vance of the United States and delivered a message to the Catholic Church.