Sinners exploded at the box office this weekend. The Ryan Coogler-led vampire thriller brought in $61 million across the globe for the weekend. In the U.S. alone, the film made $45.6 million.

In addition to its box office success, the film is the first horror movie to receive an “A” CinemaScore. In the past, the closest to reach the honor were The Conjuring and Get Out, which received A-.

Sinners follows Michael B. Jordan as twin gangsters, Smoke and Stack, who combat vampires in Mississippi.