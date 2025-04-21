Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

In a dazzling debut for Golden State’s new postseason pairing, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler delivered a clinic in clutch basketball, combining for 56 points to lift the 7th-seeded Warriors past the 2nd-seeded Rockets, 95-85, in Game 1 of their first-round Playoff matchup.

Curry, who finished with 31 points on 63% shooting and 5-for-9 from three, reminded the world why he’s the most feared shooter alive. Butler added 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals, becoming just the fourth Warrior since 1974 to post that stat line in a Playoff game.

“Batman comes out of nowhere,” Butler said postgame, shaking his head after one of Curry’s backbreaking triples. Even Curry admitted earlier in the week he had been “thinking nonstop” about what teaming up with “Playoff Jimmy” would look like.

Early returns? Dominant. The duo scored 29 of Golden State’s first-half points, leading a defensive onslaught that held Houston to just 34 before halftime—their lowest first-half Playoff total since 2016.

Though the Warriors led by as many as 23, Houston clawed back behind Alperen Sengun’s 26-point night. Fred VanVleet’s late three cut the lead to four with just under three minutes remaining, but Curry responded with a dagger triple, and Golden State closed on an 11-2 run to seal the win.

With the victory, Steve Kerr notched his 100th career Playoff win, tying Larry Brown for sixth all-time. Game 2 promises more fireworks as the Warriors chase history.