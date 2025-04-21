STARZ’s ‘BMF’ Returns for Season Four with New Cast Additions and High-Stakes Drama

STARZ has officially announced the premiere date for season four of its hit crime drama series BMF, set to return on Friday, June 6. With new and returning characters, deeper storylines, and higher stakes, the upcoming season promises to expand the gritty legacy of the Black Mafia Family while adding fresh talent to its growing ensemble cast.

Fan favorites are back, including Myles Truitt reprising his role as B-Mickie, a once-loyal lieutenant who now seeks redemption after being exiled for betraying Meech and Terry. Grammy-nominated rapper Saweetie returns as Keeya, a former college athlete turned street-savvy force in St. Louis. Sydney Mitchell continues her role as LaWanda, a central figure in the Flenory household raising Terry’s children, while Roberto Sanchez returns as Loco, the brothers’ drug plug, now hiding out with them in Mexico.

Joining the cast in a recurring role is Jordan Alexander, playing Purdy, a rising music artist signed by Meech and Terry to launch their first record label—adding a new dimension to the show’s expanding world.

Guest appearances this season are equally stacked. Kofi Siriboe will appear as Sheik Mooney Bey, the leader of a St. Louis religious organization. Tyler Lepley takes on the role of Demarcus, who threatens Terry’s territory. Skai Jackson plays Ashleigh, a pivotal new character who influences Meech’s future.

Clifton Powell joins as Pastor Coleman, the charismatic leader of a megachurch in Atlanta, while Rockmond Dunbar appears as Cornell, a father fighting for his son’s future. Aketra Sevillian plays Maria, a captivating makeup artist who catches Meech’s eye, and Karina Willis portrays Aisha, who becomes part of the Flenory family. Stacey Sargeant plays Cecilia, a waitress whose connection with Charles creates complications.

New episodes of BMF will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Episodes will also air on the STARZ linear channel in the U.S. and Canada at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson under his G-Unit Film and Television banner, the show continues to be shaped by the vision of creator and Detroit native Randy Huggins. Heather Zuhlke returns as showrunner, with Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson Jr. also serving as executive producers. The series is produced in partnership with Lionsgate Television.

Season four of BMF will dive deeper into the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, chronicling their rise from Detroit’s streets to becoming leaders of one of the most influential crime families in American history. As they attempt to hold onto their empire and keep the American Dream alive, their brotherhood faces new challenges that will test their loyalty and change everything—especially after the fallout from their time in Mexico.

With its compelling storytelling, cultural impact, and fresh new energy, season four of BMF is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated TV events of the summer.