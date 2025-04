How bad could Kendrick Lamar’s Drake disses get? We may never know, and that might be good for him. According to TDE president Punch, “euphoria” was longer than what we received as fans.

Speaking in an interview with Curtis King, Punch noted that “euphoria” was missing from the final product.

“There was just some things in there that I didn’t think would have been beneficial in the long run to put in there,” Punch continued. “So I gave him my input on that and he took some of those things out.”