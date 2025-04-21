Well, Terrence Howard has chosen violence. Proverbially speaking. The Iron Man actor is preparing to pull back the curtain on Hollywood, or maybe go scorched earth with an upcoming podcast that he says will reveal the industry’s hidden truths. In an interview with TMZ, the actor described the series as a “studio’s nightmare and every actor’s wet dream,” promising unfiltered discussions about his experiences in entertainment.

Get this, the multitalented actor and musician, plans to address a range of topics, including industry disputes and the challenges he’s faced behind the scenes. One major focus will be his legal battle with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which he alleges pressured him to accept reduced pay for his role in Empire.

What’s more, the podcast will also delve into Howard’s grievances with major studios like Disney and Fox, which he claims mistreated him during his time on Empire. He vows to expose what he calls “business betrayals” and “shady transactions” that he’s encountered throughout his career.

Howard suggested that misconduct in Hollywood isn’t limited to a few individuals but is a systemic issue among industry elites. He recounted standing his ground in difficult situations, saying, “When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back.”

The actor also made his personal boundaries clear, stating, “I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that because the man card means everything.”

With his podcast, Howard aims to challenge Hollywood’s power structures while giving listeners an unfiltered perspective on the entertainment business.