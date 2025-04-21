On this day 33 years ago, the Beastie Boys released their third studio album Check Your Head on Capitol Records, marking a pivotal moment in their career and a bold return to their roots.

After experimenting with more sample-heavy production on previous releases, Check Your Head brought the trio back to playing their own instruments, reintroducing the raw, punk-infused energy that first set them apart. The album’s organic feel resonated with longtime fans while drawing in a new generation of listeners.

This LP not only returned the Beastie Boys to the Billboard Top 10, but it also reestablished their relevance at a time when critics questioned their staying power. With its genre-blurring sound and fearless creativity, Check Your Head helped solidify the group’s legacy—not just in hip hop, but across music as a whole.