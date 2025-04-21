Exclusives featured

Today in Hip Hop History: The Beastie Boys Released Their ‘Check Your Head’ LP 33 Years Ago

April 21, 2025
Sha Be Allah

On this day 33 years ago, the Beastie Boys released their third studio album Check Your Head on Capitol Records, marking a pivotal moment in their career and a bold return to their roots.

After experimenting with more sample-heavy production on previous releases, Check Your Head brought the trio back to playing their own instruments, reintroducing the raw, punk-infused energy that first set them apart. The album’s organic feel resonated with longtime fans while drawing in a new generation of listeners.

This LP not only returned the Beastie Boys to the Billboard Top 10, but it also reestablished their relevance at a time when critics questioned their staying power. With its genre-blurring sound and fearless creativity, Check Your Head helped solidify the group’s legacy—not just in hip hop, but across music as a whole.