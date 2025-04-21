Travis Scott Interferes in WrestleMania Main Event, Helps John Cena Become Champion

Travis Scott made his presence felt at WrestleMania 41, helping John Cena win his record-breaking 17th world title in the main event against Cody Rhodes.

In the event closing match, Cena and Rhodes wrestled to a stalemate before Travis Scott’s “Fein” rang out over the Allegiant Stadium speakers. In strolled Scott with his WWE hardcore championship to distract Rhodes and pull the referee from the ring to stop Cena from losing.

Scott would enter the ring, confronting Rhodes to eat a Cross Rhodes finisher, but his presence was enough for Big Match John to raise the WWE Undisputed Championship over his head, 1-2-3.