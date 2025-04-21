NLE Choppa Introduces New Children’s Book With Read-Along Session In Memphis

NLE Choppa is showing a different side of himself—one far removed from the studio and center stage. The Memphis native recently paid a visit to Porter-Leath Preschool in his hometown, where he debuted his brand-new children’s book, Cricket Stop Cricking, during a heartfelt read-along session with local kids.

Captured in a clip by Fox 13 Memphis, the 21-year-old artist appears poised and genuinely engaged as he reads aloud to a group of young listeners. Sitting cross-legged with the book in hand, Choppa trades his signature bravado for a softer, more reflective tone, offering a glimpse at his growth not just as an entertainer, but as a community role model.

“There’s always a message in children’s movies and books,” Choppa told the news outlet. “That message is clear, simple, and intentional. That’s the whole point of them.”

His book follows that same blueprint. Cricket Stop Cricking is a gentle, encouraging story that promotes kindness and emotional awareness—values that Choppa believes are vital in shaping open, curious young minds. “The moral of the story is to be kind to others,” he explained. “Books like this can help kids become more open to learning.”

Known for his high-energy music and viral social media presence, NLE Choppa’s move into children’s literature marks an unexpected but refreshing shift. It’s not just a creative detour—it’s a conscious evolution. With this new chapter, he adds “children’s author” to his growing résumé, showing that storytelling can hit just as hard when it comes from a place of care.