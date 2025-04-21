In a recent episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, independent rap legend Tech N9ne shared a startling personal story from his youth — revealing that he engaged in a sexual relationship with his seventh-grade teacher, a situation he described as emotionally confusing and kept under wraps for decades.

At about the 28:40 mark of the interview, Tech begins talking about the relationship, which he says began when he was just 13 and his teacher took a personal interest in him after seeing a photo of his father in a police uniform. From there, he says, flirtation turned into a full-blown affair that occurred off school grounds, framed as after-school tutoring sessions at the teacher’s home.

Despite the inappropriate nature of the relationship, Tech says he was emotionally invested. “I was in love,” he admitted. “It wasn’t just physical for me — I really had feelings for her.”

The situation nearly unraveled when another student noticed the pair’s behavior and reported it to the school principal. Tech recalled being nervous but said both he and the teacher managed to stay composed during questioning, which kept the relationship from being exposed at the time. The two ended things shortly after.

Looking back, Tech acknowledged how problematic the situation was, though he stopped short of condemning the teacher outright. “I know it wasn’t right,” he said, “but I didn’t feel that way then. It didn’t seem like I was being taken advantage of.”

He also pointed out the societal double standards that often surface in cases like his — noting how male victims in teacher-student situations are frequently treated with less seriousness or seen through a different lens.