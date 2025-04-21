Look out, Tracee Ellis Ross just let ya’ll know she prefers her men a tad younger than men her age. The actor and influential comedian, opened up about those dating preferences, revealing why she often connects more with those aforementioned type of men.

It all went down during an episode of The Light Podcast hosted by Michelle Obama, Ross shared candid insights into her past relationships and what she’s learned along the way. She explained that many men in her age group tend to hold onto outdated ideas about partnership.

“Many men my age are deeply rooted in toxic masculinity and were brought up with rigid ideas about what a relationship should look like,” she said.

She reflected on past experiences where she felt confined or objectified, making it clear she’s no longer willing to accept those dynamics in her life.

“Anything that starts to smell of that, for me… I did enough of it where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession—or a prize. And I have no interest in it. I will not do it again. I’m sorry. No.”

Get this, Ross emphasized her need for mutual respect and emotional maturity in a relationship, saying, “I’m not going to participate in relationships where I’m expected to bend, break, or babysit.”

In the same episode, Ross and Obama also connected over a heartfelt discussion on grief—particularly around the lives they imagined for themselves that didn’t materialize.

“I grieve the things I thought would be, but aren’t,” Ross said softly. “I’m not married. I don’t have children… and there are moments when I grieve that.”

Obama responded with compassion, reflecting on the emotional weight that comes with freedom. “That’s the pain of being a liberated woman,” she replied. “Having the choice doesn’t mean the grief doesn’t exist.”