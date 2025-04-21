Ye Hails Drake’s UMG Suit ‘The Biggest Victory in Music History’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has once again shifted his stance on Drake. This is exhausting. First, he hates him, then he loves him. Then it’s the elimination of Drake, then it’s give my eulogy. Ugh.

This time, Ye is praising the Toronto legend for taking legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG). Just weeks after publicly declaring his admiration for Drake, only to later diss him in a song, Ye is now calling the lawsuit the “biggest victory in music.”

It went down in a recent social vid, where Ye expressed his excitement over the legal battle, saying, “I’m so happy right now, you don’t understand with this UMG, Drake, Kendrick situation, Super Bowl, Grammys. This was driving me, and you know where it should be driving me, but this is the biggest victory in music history, right here.”

The “Power” rapper vowed to stop criticizing Drake and even urged others in the industry to unite against major labels. “I’m never finna call Drake out of his name. I’m Team Drake, 100 percent. And Team Kendrick, and team all of us. Like Kendrick needs to be going at UMG at this point,” Ye declared.

Team Drake and team Kendrick. Bahahaha. Gotta love Ye for his unpredictable shenanigans.

Moreover, he also referenced his own past lyrics, suggesting that artists should redirect their focus from feuding with one another to challenging the industry’s power structures. “This is what I said in my version of ‘Like That.’ I said, ‘Lucian, your lifetime deal.’ Like, let’s stop aiming all this at each other. You have no idea. Everything is worth everything for a moment like this, where we stop going at each other and we go at the slave masters,” he added.

Ye’s latest comments highlight his ongoing push for artists to take control of their careers—a theme he has passionately advocated for years.

That part, we can’t dispute.