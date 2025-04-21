Young Thug NOT Headed to Space, Despite Viral ‘Blue Origin’ Chatter

To boldly NOT go where no one has gone before. That’s a play on words from Star Trek, btw. Recent speculation suggested rapper Young Thug would be part of the next Blue Origin celebrity space mission in May—but those claims have turned out to be false.

The weird rumors took off after a parody X (formerly Twitter) account called Daily Noud posted a tweet claiming the artist would be joining the upcoming spaceflight. The post also featured other high-profile names, including Kendall Jenner, Tom Cruise, Angel Reese, and online personality Druski.

Gotta love those parody accounts.

The now-viral tweet quickly captured attention, garnering over 21 million views and sparking a widespread online conversation. However, no credible source has confirmed the participation of any of the mentioned celebrities, including Young Thug.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company launched by Jeff Bezos in 2000, made headlines earlier this week after its latest successful mission took place on Monday, April 14. That flight featured an all-female crew, including journalist Gayle King and pop singer Katy Perry.

Whelp, as of now, there’s no indication that Young Thug—or any of the other rumored names—will be involved in future Blue Origin launches.