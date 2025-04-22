Whelp, as excitement grows for his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky revisited a not so memorable moment from last year’s Met Gala preparations. During a recent Vogue Life in Looks interview, the rapper addressed the viral clip of him using a woman’s shoulder to vault over a barricade outside The Carlyle Hotel.

Ya’ll remember this right?

“I was trying to get in my room, I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he explained. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn’t even know that I messed up her glasses. Again, I apologize. I’m so sorry. I ain’t mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault.”

The remember when moment gained traction online after the woman shared a selfie on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me.” Rocky later replied to her post, writing, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.” She humorously responded, “I’m printing this on a t-shirt. Why is A$AP now oomf?”

Anyways, Rocky’s lighthearted acknowledgment of the incident shows his willingness to own up to the mishap while keeping the exchange playful.