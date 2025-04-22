B.G. Reveals He Learned About Toni Braxton-Birdman Marriage Online

The Toni Braxton and Birdman marriage is even a surprise to members of Cash Money. B.G. was tracked down by TMZ, which revealed that the Internet had let him know of the union.

“I was just as shocked as y’all was,” B.G. said. “I learned about it on the Internet, through social media. I don’t know nothing.”

Birdman and Toni Braxton have quite a love story. In short, they are currently married. In the long run, what a rocky road it has been.

According to TMZ, Braxton and Birdman married in Aug. 2024, and their marriage lasted eight months. But how was this information revealed? Braxton filed for divorce two weeks after their wedding, citing an Aug. 10 separation date.

The marriage was detailed as “irretrievably broken” after just two days, only for the two to toss out the attempted divorce in January of this year, with both signing to continue.

Neither party has commented on the report, but it doesn’t hurt or the culture to say congrats.