So you can make someone move out–from prison? Didn’t have that on our Blueface bingo card. Get this, while currently incarcerated, Blueface reportedly decided to remove his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock from his home.

Whelp, the move comes shortly after Rock went public with her new relationship with Tytan Newton, a former Morgan State University basketball player.

Blueface’s father, Johnathan Porter Sr., shared a video on Instagram late Sunday (April 20) showing Rock’s belongings packed up and placed in a pile on the floor. In the clip, he explained that he was carrying out his son’s wishes.

“Blueface made that call, said ‘Hey, it’s time to go.’ He ain’t playing this time; he is dead serious. Got to pack it up; it’s time to go,” Porter stated in the footage. He was also seen removing framed photos of the former couple from a chest in the home.

The interesting decision follows Rock’s recent social media posts showing her with Newton, including a video of the two kissing. Newton was also spotted wearing one of Rock’s diamond pendants.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, expressed relief over the breakup, hoping it would finally bring an end to their rocky relationship.

“Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?” Saffold said. “They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute a** baby too.”

This situation marks another dramatic chapter in the pair’s toxic history. Last November, Blueface and Rock claimed to have secretly married, with the rapper even tattooing Rock’s name on his face.