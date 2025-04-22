Here we go, and we’ve been waiting for a minute, but Cardi B recently offered fans fresh details about her long-awaited second album during an interview at Revolve Festival. Speaking with Billboard, the rapper hinted at the project’s direction while keeping the title under wraps.

“I almost want to say the name because that’s what it’ll be about,” she teased. “I feel like my album is messy. She’s a messy queen.”

Get this, Cardi described the upcoming release as a blend of familiar and surprising sounds, promising tracks that will defy expectations.

“I feel like it’s unexpected and I feel like it’s something that’s not really out right now,” she explained. “It’s gonna be things that people do expect me and a lot of things people don’t expect from me.”

The album is reportedly set to reflect her journey, encompassing the emotional highs and lows that fans have followed over the years.

“I’ve been heartbroken and then I’m loving again,” she shared, suggesting the project will explore a wide range of feelings.

This update follows Cardi’s recent clarification that she won’t be releasing the album in 2024, despite fan anticipation. After a social media user joked about the delays, she responded firmly:

“Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year… Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Back in the day, sheesh it really was but Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), featured hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. However, commentator Joe Budden recently speculated that Cardi might never release another full-length project, suggesting she would focus on singles instead.

Cardi responded strongly to his comments, referencing past interactions and dismissing his critiques.

“Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets. You was high as fk. High as fk on coke, nia… I don’t give a fk when people talk sht about me,” she said. “It’s the fact you always talk sht about me Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this nia… For the past two years, this nia has only talked bad things about me.”

She continued, defending her work and dismissing comparisons to other artists:

“Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single fking artist with me, bro. If you love these bihes so much, why are you not talking about their album? You compare females to me that my worst records beat their best records. I don’t give a fk about none of these bihes.”

Cardi also suggested Budden was eager to criticize her future releases, adding:

“You really want my album to come out so you can criticize it. Cause every time I drop something you don’t like it. Every single time a bi*h drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me… What are you talking about? The sht is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know sh*t.”

