Damon Dash Facing Potential Auction of ‘State Property’ Rights

Damon Dash and his ownership of the classic State Property film are being tested. The movie and additional assets of Dash are being auctioned off as a result of a lawsuit with filmmaker Josh Webber.

According to AllHipHop, the potential sale and legal struggle are rooted in a dispute over Dear Frank. The 2019 film Dash was reportedly his project, despite being removed from the association. The result was a ruling of $805,000 for copyright infringement and defamation, with Dash being found liable for failing to participate in mediation and missing associated court deadlines.

Webber stated the incident cost him $4 million and is seeking to auction off Dash’s assets to cover the bill. In addition to State Property, Honor Up, and Mr. Untouchable, the properties could be for sale. To date, Dash’s companies have failed to turn over financial documents.