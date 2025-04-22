Sean “Diddy” Combs has secured a small but notable win in the legal battle with former partner Cassie Ventura, as a federal judge has granted limited access to drafts of her unreleased memoir.

The Bad Boy mogul recently issued a subpoena requesting Cassie turn over all written materials related to the memoir, including drafts, journals, notes, and any correspondence discussing potential publication. His legal team argued that these materials might contain inconsistencies or contradictions relevant to her allegations against him, particularly ahead of his upcoming civil trial involving sex trafficking claims.

Cassie and her legal team pushed back, arguing that the documents were irrelevant to the case. However, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Diddy’s attorneys may review early versions of the memoir that are already in the hands of federal prosecutors. The judge did not grant access to other personal documents, such as Cassie’s private journals, emails, or financial records.

While the court’s decision stops short of giving Diddy full access to all the requested material, it could offer his legal team insight into how her story has evolved—potentially shaping the defense’s strategy.

In a twist revealed by Diddy’s attorneys, the music executive claims Cassie previously told him she had written a tell-all book about their relationship and allegedly offered to sell the rights to him for $30 million to keep it from being released.

Both parties have remained silent publicly since the ruling. The legal proceedings, however, continue to unfold as the broader case moves forward.