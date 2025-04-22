Snoop Dogg has become as well-known for his business ventures as he is for his music, and now he’s pulling back the curtain on how he chooses which brands to work with. In a new interview with Time magazine—released as part of the outlet’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025—Snoop made it clear that ownership and community impact are non-negotiable parts of his strategy.

“You can pay me, but that ain’t all we doing,” he said. “We gonna make sure you take care of this community initiative that I have. And it could be silent or it can be loud, but that’s a part of the deal as well.”

Snoop emphasized that every endorsement or partnership he takes on must include a philanthropic component, supporting programs and projects that uplift the communities he cares about—especially those that reflect his roots and longtime advocacy.

When asked about the possibility of overexposure due to his numerous brand affiliations, the West Coast legend set the record straight.

“The way you framing it, with all due respect, is like I’ll do anything,” he said. “I want you to frame it like I’ll do anything if I own the brand. That’s a big difference. So me marketing and branding for a company — if I don’t own it, I ain’t f—ing with it.”

That mindset explains Snoop’s business moves over the years, from launching his own cannabis and spirits brands to co-owning ventures in tech, media, and food. It’s not about attaching his name to a product—it’s about equity, leadership, and ensuring that his influence leads to meaningful impact.

As one of hip-hop’s most enduring cultural figures, Snoop continues to evolve while keeping his values front and center. For him, success isn’t just about the deals—it’s about who benefits from them.