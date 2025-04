Super Bowl ring on one finger. The wedding ring is on another. Jalen Hurts has officially tied the knot with Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

Hurts made the reveal in his Men’s Health cover story feature, revealing the nuptials occurred this past spring. “You can call her my wife,” Hurts said.

To make the story even more romantic, Hurts arrived at the cover story with a personal note from his wife: “You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”