Kendrick Lamar’s Ex-GF Nitty Scott Says Drake Came Looking For Dirt In The Middle Of Their Beef

Nitty Scott, a rapper and former flame of Kendrick Lamar, is pushing back against criticism on social media, particularly from fans accusing her of stirring the pot during Lamar’s high-profile beef with Drake. The discourse reignited after Scott posted a cryptic emoji reacting to Kendrick’s performance on The Grand National Tour, which some interpreted as shady or attention-seeking.

Critics took issue with Scott’s timing, pointing out that Lamar has been in a longstanding relationship with Whitney Alford. However, Scott quickly clapped back on X (formerly Twitter), defending her right to speak on her past.

“Nah I let y’all go off for 10 years,” she wrote. “If I wanna comment on MY lil dating experiences, I will. If I was looking for clout, I would’ve dropped the sweetest tea you ever tasted a decade ago. It’s still plenty y’all don’t know—stop paying attention to me & go away dennn.”

The situation escalated when Scott co-signed a post from a fan who claimed that during the heat of the Drake vs. Kendrick battle, Drake’s team allegedly approached her for negative information on Lamar—and she declined.

“I actually really like her,” the fan’s post read. “She turned down big money from Drake’s team for messy tea about Kendrick during the battle – and always speaks very highly of him.”

Scott didn’t shy away from doubling down on the claim. She called out critics who questioned her loyalty and narrative. “What happened last year around the battle? Now imma make you CLOCK IT since you a Nitty Scott expert,” she wrote. “I did not speak on our relationship AT ALL last year except to defend KENDRICK’S GOOD NAME in direct response to ovhoes literally sending me accusations that he’s a cheater.”

While neither Drake nor his team has publicly responded to the allegations, the online conversation adds another layer to the already intense saga between two of Hip Hop’s biggest names.