Lil Uzi Vert fans were have been on edge after the rapper was hospitalized on Monday afternoon, reportedly falling ill at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

The 29-year-old rapper, best known for his hit “Just Wanna Rock,” was transported to a nearby hospital after paramedics responded to a 911 call reporting a medical emergency. It’s not yet clear who made the call or what specific symptoms prompted the response.

According to eyewitnesses, Lil Uzi Vert, whose given name is Symere Bysil Woods, was alert as he was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the artist being wheeled out of the hotel with his entourage and security detail using black umbrellas to shield him from public view.

His girlfriend, former City Girls rapper JT, was reportedly by his side as paramedics arrived. While she has yet to address the situation publicly, her Instagram Story earlier in the day showed her attending a party at The DL Rooftop Lounge. It remains unclear whether Uzi was with her at the event.

As of Tuesday, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper remains under medical supervision, though details surrounding his condition and what caused the sudden illness are still unknown.

Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to send their well wishes, awaiting more information on his recovery.