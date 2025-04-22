An old clip of comedienne and actress Mo’Nique on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay is making rounds on social media again—this time with chilling relevance. In the clip, Mo’Nique, who has been married to Sidney Hicks since 2006, warned Sharpe about dating much younger women, telling him bluntly, “You can’t do it Shannon!”

Her remarks have taken on new meaning in light of a recent lawsuit filed against the former NFL star and media personality. A 20-year-old woman, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” is suing Shannon Sharpe for $50 million, accusing him of multiple instances of rape. According to her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, the incidents allegedly began when Doe was just 19 and Sharpe was 55.

During her appearance on the podcast, Mo’Nique, now 57, didn’t hold back when addressing Sharpe’s stance on modern dating. Sharpe argued, “It’s different now,” referring to generational changes in relationships, but Mo’Nique wasn’t having it.

“I’m grateful I’m not 56 and trying,” she said. When Sharpe asked what she meant, she fired back, “I’m looking right at you! I ain’t backing down. You’d better take your old as and get somebody to love you… You’re trying to hang out with these young btches… You can’t do it Shannon!”

In a video statement posted Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe addressed the lawsuit directly, claiming the accusations are part of a “deliberate setup.” He said attorney Tony Buzbee plans to release a 30-second, edited sex tape that allegedly shows him and his accuser during a consensual encounter. Sharpe called for the full 10-minute tape to be released, claiming it would show the full context of what he insists was a consensual act that occurred in the daytime and was initiated by the woman, whom he identified as “Gabby, also known as Karlye on OnlyFans.”

Sharpe also stated he intends to file a counter lawsuit for extortion.

As the legal battle unfolds, Mo’Nique’s words have sparked conversation across social media, with many users now seeing her candid advice as a moment of foresight. Whether the lawsuit will proceed or be settled remains to be seen, but it’s clear the fallout has already begun both in court and online.