Personal Records Back Druski’s Denial of Sexual Assault Accusations

New court documents have poked holes in an accusation that Druski was involved in a sexual assault with Diddy at a 2018 celebrity party in California.

Personal banking and phone records of Druski not only reveal he was in Georgia during the accused incident, but he also only had $.91 to his name. When the accusations came, Druski stated he was “was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation.”

You can see the documents below.

Records also show Druski’s phone made 16 calls on March 23, 2018, all from Georgia.



That’s the same day the lawsuit alleges he raped a woman at a party in California.



An amended complaint was filed March 13 in federal court in San Francisco. https://t.co/H5kagJmMA9 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 21, 2025

When the suit was first filed, Druski responded, calling the claims “a fabricated lie” and completely false.

The suit, initially filed by Ashley Parham in October 2024 and updated on March 9, 2025, now names Druski (legal name Drew Desbordes), NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and singer Jaguar Wright as additional defendants.

Ashley Parham amends her complaint against Diddy to include Odell Beckham Jr., Druski, Jaguar Wright, among other names as Defendants. 🤯



Beckham and Druski are accused of rape, while Wright allegedly helped with sex trafficking. Druski said last year he's been to a Diddy party. pic.twitter.com/GlVuFeqHC0 — Key To The City 🔑 (@K3yToTheCity) March 10, 2025

Parham alleges she was drugged, abducted, and assaulted at a 2018 event connected to Diddy, claiming she was physically outnumbered. Specific accusations against Druski include pouring oil on her, jumping on her, and “treating it like a slip and slide,” with the claim that Diddy filmed the incident.

Druski took to social media platform X to deny the allegations, writing, “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

He continued, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

The lawsuit also accuses Diddy of offering hush money and alleges Parham later retaliated by attacking him with a knife. All claims remain unproven, and no convictions have been made concerning the suit.