Roddy Ricch Addresses Fatherhood Criticism After Easter Pics Spark Debate

Roddy Ricch’s Easter celebration became a topic of discussion online after fans noticed one of his children was missing from the holiday photos.

Roddy shared snapshots of himself spending time with his daughter, believed to be named Navy—marking her first public appearance. While many were surprised by the introduction, others questioned the absence of his son, Kadence, whom he shares with ex-partner Alexandra Kiser.

Get this, Alexandra voiced her concerns on social media, suggesting Roddy had excluded Kadence from the festivities and hadn’t done enough for his birthday. In response, Roddy took to his Instagram Story to clarify the situation. He explained that Kadence, who is on the autism spectrum, finds the spotlight of social media overwhelming.

“YES, I THREW MY SON A BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH MY ENTIRE FAMILY PRESENT. NO, I DID NOT SHARE THE MOMENT ONLINE BECAUSE IT WAS ALSO THE SECOND TIME MY KIDS WERE IN THE SAME SETTING,” he wrote.

What’s more, the rapper’s statement aimed to reassure fans that his parenting choices prioritize his children’s comfort over public perception.