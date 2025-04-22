Kevin Gates recently stirred controversy after making eyebrow-raising remarks about LeBron James and his longtime wife, Savannah James. In a now-viral video, the rapper questioned the dynamics of the couple’s relationship based on what he claims to have observed, and his take hasn’t gone over well with fans online.

“I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron,” Gates said in the clip, suggesting that her demeanor toward the NBA star lacked admiration. He went further, contrasting Savannah with how “white women look at him,” adding, “You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me.” He continued, “You not dolled up like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that. Man, you dive on the floor behind that n***a, man.”

While Gates clarified that he still has “nothing but love” for LeBron, his unsolicited opinion sparked backlash, with many calling the commentary disrespectful and out of line.

LeBron James has not publicly responded to Gates’ statements. However, Savannah James appears to have subtly addressed the situation. Although she didn’t name names, a recent post or statement (pending context) suggests she is aware of the buzz surrounding Gates’ comments.

As social media continues to debate the appropriateness of Gates’ critique, many are standing firmly behind Savannah and LeBron, defending the couple’s longstanding and private relationship that has withstood the test of time and public scrutiny.