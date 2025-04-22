Kanye West, now known as Ye, has drawn criticism after making remarks about Adolf Hitler on social media. The discussion began when the artist questioned how Jewish people could label Hitler as the “antichrist” given their religious background.

“How can Jewish people define Hitler to be the anti christ when they are not Christian themselves,” Ye wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (April 20), which coincided with Hitler’s birthday.

In a separate post, he shared an image of Hitler along with his birthdate, noting that it aligned with Easter this year. However, Ye did not elaborate on the significance of this connection.

These statements have been met with widespread disapproval, with many condemning them as offensive and historically inaccurate. Despite previous backlash—including severed business relationships—Ye has continued to express his views without retraction.

Earlier this year, he claimed that his outspoken nature had not negatively impacted his career.

“The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything,” he wrote in February. “And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses.”

Ye also clarified that his statements were not directed at Jewish individuals as a whole, emphasizing that he maintains professional and personal relationships with members of the community.

“There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with,” he added. “The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses.”

The rapper and producer has faced repeated criticism for his controversial remarks, though he has yet to publicly reconsider his stance. The latest comments have reignited debate over the boundaries of free speech and the impact of inflammatory rhetoric.