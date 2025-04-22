Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t about to let the Clippers lose two straight to start the Playoffs.

After falling in Game 1, Leonard delivered a masterclass in Game 2, scoring 39 points on an ultra-efficient 15-of-19 shooting to lead the Clippers past the Nuggets, 105-102, on Monday night. He hit a clutch pull-up jumper with 54 seconds left to give LA a three-point lead, then followed it up with a critical steal to help seal the win.

The game was another nail-biter in a series quickly becoming a classic. After Game 1 featured overtime, 11 lead changes, and a wild finish, Game 2 brought 18 more lead changes and 12 ties, with neither team leading by more than eight at any point.

🚨 FINAL MINUTES OF CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 🚨



Game 2's instant classic saw:



18 lead changes.

Superstar performances on both ends.



Clippers tie the series 1-1 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ciMXiLI6ty — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2025

“Tough fight. This is what the Playoffs are about,” Leonard said after the win.

Leonard became just the fifth player in NBA history to score 39+ points on at least 78.9% shooting in a Playoff game. It was his 18th career Playoff game with 35+ points — fourth-most among active players.

James Harden added 18 points and 7 assists, while Norman Powell hit a go-ahead three in the final two minutes.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 shifts to the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Thursday.