Kawhi Leonard wasn’t about to let the Clippers lose two straight to start the Playoffs.
After falling in Game 1, Leonard delivered a masterclass in Game 2, scoring 39 points on an ultra-efficient 15-of-19 shooting to lead the Clippers past the Nuggets, 105-102, on Monday night. He hit a clutch pull-up jumper with 54 seconds left to give LA a three-point lead, then followed it up with a critical steal to help seal the win.
The game was another nail-biter in a series quickly becoming a classic. After Game 1 featured overtime, 11 lead changes, and a wild finish, Game 2 brought 18 more lead changes and 12 ties, with neither team leading by more than eight at any point.
“Tough fight. This is what the Playoffs are about,” Leonard said after the win.
Leonard became just the fifth player in NBA history to score 39+ points on at least 78.9% shooting in a Playoff game. It was his 18th career Playoff game with 35+ points — fourth-most among active players.
James Harden added 18 points and 7 assists, while Norman Powell hit a go-ahead three in the final two minutes.
With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 shifts to the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Thursday.