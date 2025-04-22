Tina Knowles has revealed that she has breast cancer. In an exclusive to PEOPLE, Knowles revealed her doctors discovered stage one breast cancer in her left breast last July.

“It’s important not to slack on your mammograms,” Knowles said.

She revealed that she missed her appointments due to pandemic cancellations and subsequently fell behind on them.

“I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I’m very private. But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women,” she says. “And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me.”