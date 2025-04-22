On this day in 2021, the Hip Hop world lost one of its most creative minds when Gregory Jacobs, better known as Shock G of Digital Underground, passed away in Tampa, Florida. He was 57 years old.

Shock G co-founded Digital Underground in 1987, helping to shape a distinctive, funk-infused sound that left a lasting imprint on the culture. The group didn’t just break boundaries—they opened doors. Most notably, Digital Underground launched the career of Tupac Shakur, who got his start as a dancer and later featured on the group’s track “Same Song.”

Shock G was also known for his eccentric alter ego Humpty Hump, whose playful persona and signature look became legendary thanks to the 1989 hit “The Humpty Dance,” a song that remains a staple in Hip Hop history.

Tragically, Shock G was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Tampa. Reports later confirmed that he had missed his scheduled checkout time, prompting concern from the hotel manager, who then discovered him and called emergency services.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was a lethal combination of fentanyl, alcohol, and methamphetamine.

Shock G was laid to rest in Tampa following a funeral service on May 1. His legacy, however, continues to resonate—not just through his own music, but through the monumental careers he helped spark and the genre he helped evolve.